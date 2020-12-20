Haryana records 577 fresh coronavirus cases, five more fatalities

-
Haryana's COVID-19 caseload surged to 2,57,644 on Sunday with 577 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 2,821 as five more people succumbed to the disease, the state health department's daily bulletin said.
Of the latest fatalities, two each were reported from Faridabad and Sonipat and one from Kurukshetra, it said.
The fresh cases were reported from Gurgaon (128) and Faridabad (61), among other districts, according to the bulletin.
Jind and Nuh districts did not report any new cases.
Notably, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Haryana has shown a declining trend over the last few days.
The number of active cases in the state has also been falling.
Currently, there are 5,888 active cases in the state, the bulletin said. The number stood at 7,013 on Thursday, 6,577 on Friday and 6,079 on Saturday.
The state has a recovery rate of 96.62 per cent, the bulletin stated.
