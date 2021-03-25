Haryana reports 1,053 new coronavirus cases, highest in over 3 months

recorded 1,053 new cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike in more than three months, the Health Department said.

Seven more people succumbed to the pathogen, taking the toll to 3,117. There are 7,229 active cases of the disease (COVID-19), while the recovery rate rose to 96.35 per cent, according to a bulletin.

The 1,053 new infections include 256 in Gurgaon, 101 in Karnal and 116 in Panchkula, taking the tally to 2,83,622, the bulletin said. The state had reported 1,065 infections on December 11.

The seven more deaths on Thursday include two deaths each from Karnal and Panipat, and one each from Faridabad, Hisar and Fatehabad districts.

