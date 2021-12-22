Haryana to deny entry to restaurants, malls if not fully vaccinated

Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said from January 1 people who have not got the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine would not be permitted to congested public places like restaurants, malls, banks and offices.

In response to a discussion on the calling attention motion in the state Assembly here, Vij said the new variant Omicron is a matter of concern as the whole world is worrying about it along with the WHO.

"We remember the officers and employees, including doctors and paramedical staff, who have died while rendering their services during Covid-19. A wall of Memory' has been built at the headquarters of the Health Department, which he himself has inaugurated. So far 28 people of the department have lost their lives," he said.

The minister said the frontline workers, including the employees of police and Urban Local Bodies, want this type of wall of memory to be built.

Vij said he had conducted a survey in which 30 per cent infected people were from outside in the second wave of pandemic. "But we did work to save their lives by providing additional beds. The government built 500-bedded hospitals in Panipat and Hisar."

"During the second wave, 15,000 infected people were coming on the daily basis. Due to success in vaccination in the country it is expected that the third wave may not come, but still we are identifying those hospitals which can be utilised in any situation."

The Health Minister said he passed an order to impose a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing the mask.

--IANS

vg/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)