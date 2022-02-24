Ukraine crisis: PM Modi likely to speak to Putin tonight, says report

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday night amid Moscow's ongoing military operations in Ukraine, according to sources.
The tensions between the two nations escalated after Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.
Putin on Thursday morning said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".
Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region.
Moreover, many Indian citizens and students are stranded in Ukraine.
The Indian Embassy on Thursday issued a third travel advisory to Indian nationals/students.
The Mission asked Indians to be aware of the surroundings, be safe, do not leave homes unless necessary and stress on carrying their documents at all times.
