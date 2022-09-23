JUST IN
Delhi govt to launch app for grievances regarding packaged commodities
Mandaviya to inaugurate Arogya Manthan to mark Ayushman Bharat anniversary
UP passes amendment Bill that denies anticipatory bail to rape accused
Govt working on court's suggestion to assist Ukraine returned students
Novel cutting-edge tech to diagnose heart failure in record time developed
ABG Shipyard's MD sent to 4-day CBI custody in Rs 22,842 cr loan fraud case
M Srinivas appointed Director of AIIMS-Delhi as Dr Randeep Guleria retires
Covid-19 infection increases risk of long-term brain problems: Study
'Jaage Ho?' How PM Modi surprised Jaishankar with midnight call in 2016
Office leasing for all grades of buildings down 25% in Aug annually: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Only 19% aged above-18 have taken third Covid vaccine dose: Delhi govt
Prophet row: SC transfers all FIRs against Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Business Standard

'Hate crime': Govt advises Indian citizens in Canada to remain vigilant

The registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency

Topics
hate crime | Canada | NRI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Canada
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa

India on Friday advised its nationals in Canada and those travelling to that country to exercise due caution and remain vigilant in view of the "sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities" there.

In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs also said the High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action, the release said.

The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada, the MEA said.

"In view of the increasing incidents of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel or education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant", the advisory said.

Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in, the ministry said.

The registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on hate crime

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 17:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU