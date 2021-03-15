Have instructed team to discuss night curfew, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister on Monday informed that the Madhya Pradesh government has instructed the team to discuss night curfew.

"I have instructed the team to discuss night curfew and other things. Relevant departments will prepare for a meeting which will be held tomorrow. We have issued some instruction and will take few more steps if needed," the Chief Minister told reporters when asked about rising COVID-19 cases.

Chouhan held a meeting with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday and asked for the supply of more COVID-19 vaccines and help in other health-related issues of the state.

"We need 81 lakh first dose of the vaccine and we have received 18,84,000 against it, so far. The Union Health Minister has promised to provide the remaining shots very soon. Vaccination drive is being conducted in full swing," Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister for help in the infrastructural development of the newly-established medical colleges in the state and also for the hospitals dedicated to the treatment of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy victims.

