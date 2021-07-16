YSRCP to raise Visakhapatnam steel plant privatisation issue in Parliament

-
YSRCP parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday informed that his party will raise the issues of privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and special category status for Andhra Pradesh during the monsoon session of the Parliament beginning July 19.
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday after a meeting of the YSRCP parliamentary party at the camp office of party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Vijayasai Reddy said: "YSRCP Chief Jagan Reddy guided us on various issues to be mentioned in the house... We have been opposing the central government's decision of privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Our Chief Minister has already written to the Prime Minister and suggested three alternatives against privatisation. We will raise the matter in the parliament."
"Many issues in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act are yet to be resolved by the central government. We will request the Centre to accord special category status and fulfill all other promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act," the Rajya Sabha MP added.
The monsoon session of the Parliament will continue till August 13.
Vijayasai Reddy said the party will raise the issue of funds due for the Polavaram project to the tune of more than Rs 50,000 crores which is yet to be reimbursed to the state by the Centre.
"We will request the Parliament to approve the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme. It is the only way to get Krishna River waters for the Rayalaseema region. Telangana is playing foul that is causing huge loss to Andhra Pradesh. We will request the Centre to notify the limits of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB)," he said.
Claiming that power worth Rs 6,112 crores was given to Telangana during the previous TDP regime, he said that the YSRCP will request the Centre to interfere as Telangana is not paying this amount.
"The Centre has allocated Tribal University for Andhra Pradesh. The state government has allocated land. Now the Centre has to set up the university. We will request to speed it up," he said.
