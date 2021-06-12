Over 300 Covid-19 vaccination sites closed in Indore due to shortage

-
ALSO READ
Indore sees 612 new Covid cases; highest single-day spike since outbreak
IIM Indore placements see top salary offer of Rs 56.8 lakh
Drive-in Covid-19 vaccination facility launched in Indore, Madhya Pradesh
Plea to increase cremation, burial sites in Delhi; HC seeks response
No permission for weddings till April 30 in MP's Indore amid Covid-19 surge
-
Due to a shortage of vaccines in Indore, district health authorities on Friday opened only nine vaccination centres out of 350 for administering the second dose of Covid vaccine to beneficiaries.
Several vaccination centers were closed in Indore from Thursday due to the shortage of vaccines, however, the Health Department was able to get only 11,000 vaccines, after which only nine vaccine centers were opened instead of 350 centres, that too for the administration of the second doses only.
Speaking to ANI, Dr Tarun Gupta, Immunization Incharge, Health Department said, "According to the amount of stock we had, we have put it at nine centers today for the second dose. Yesterday we had run out of vaccines, today we have got 11,000 vaccines so that tomorrow we will give a second dose to 30 centers. Vaccine stock is expected to be received by Monday."
"We have received around 11,000 doses of Covaxin yesterday which will be utilized for the second dose of the vaccination to people of age group above 45 years old and 18 above. They can take their second dose in these two to three days. The campaign is especially for the second dose of vaccine," he added.
However, those who came for the first dose of vaccine were asked to come later by the authorities.
Arti Kumari, a local who came for the first dose of vaccine said, "I came for vaccination but the authorities told me to come tomorrow."
While Veeru Pawar another local said, "The authorities said the doctor is not here and the vaccine is also finished. I sell vegetables, we have been told to get vaccinated otherwise we would not be allowed to sell vegetables.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU