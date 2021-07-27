Heavy rainfall lashes Delhi, mercury settles at 29.4 degrees Celsius

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon forecasting: Is it like predicting the unpredictable for IMD?
IMD issues orange alert for Delhi; 'very heavy' rain likely in some parts
Monsoon: 113 dead, 100 missing in Maharashtra; IMD issues alerts for MP
How a tweak in IMD's forecasts will help India prepare better for monsoon
Patchy monsoon could impact pulse and oilseed output, fueling inflation
-
Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Tuesday bringing down the maximum temperature to 29.4 degrees Celsius -- five notches below normal -- the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The weather department said 100 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, in the last 24 hours. The rainfall was the highest in a 24-hour period in the month of July in eight years.
The minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory was 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, the IMD said.
The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm in the city was 93 per cent, it said.
On Monday, the maximum temperature settled at 33.1 degrees Celsius.
The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rain and the possibility of thundershowers on Wednesday and said the maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 28 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.
Heavy rains caused waterlogging at Mathura Road, Moti Bagh, Vikas Marg, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, Sangam Vihar and Kirari, among other places.
Due to the waterlogging, traffic crawled at ITO, underneath Moti Bagh metro station, Dhaula Kuan underpass, near Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, Ring Road near IP Flyover, Rohtak Road.
According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon had reached Delhi on July 13 -- 16, several days behind the usual date of onset.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU