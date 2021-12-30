Highlight of India's presence at UNSC was its August presidency: Tirumurti

Expressing India's steadfast commitment to safeguarding the interest of the developing world, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti said the highlight of India's presence in the Security Council has been its presidency in August this year.

Looking back on how 2021 panned out for India at the world stage, he said: "our performance again indicates that the world needs India to be at the horseshoe table permanently." In a video posted on Twitter, Tirumurti explained how India had an impact on world politics and peacekeeping.

"It has been once a year since India took its place in the Security Council for the 8th time as an elective member. The highlight of our presence in the UN Security Council so far has been our presidency in August. Prime Minister of India first time chaired a high-level meeting of UNSC. Visit of PM to the UN and address at United Nation's General Assembly was the high point," Tirumurti said.

Given our predominant role in peacekeeping, India gave UN peacekeeping a strong focus in the last year, Tirumurti said.

"After nearly five decades, India piloted a resolution on protecting the protectors, calling for accountability for crimes against peacekeepers. India also gifted 200,000 vaccines to cover every peacekeeper and every peacekeeping mission throughout the world," he added.

After the situation rapidly deteriorated in August, Permanent Representative recalled how India acted swiftly, which led to the adoption of Resolution 2593 on Afghanistan, under its presidency.

"It demands assurances that Afghanistan soil won't be used for terrorism against other countries and that authorities in Kabul will act against all terrorists including those designated by the 1267 sanctions committee. India has been consistent in its support for the transition to democracy whether in Myanmar or in Africa," he added.

Ambassador Tirumurti said that India continued to keep the focus on countering terrorism throughout the year. "During our presidency, External Affairs Minister chaired a meeting on ISIL/Daesh. We helped shape the global counter-terrorism strategy in the UNGA."

"India has sought to bring the necessary balance to the debate relating to Africa, given our historical friendship with Africa. We made our views clear on the issue of burdening the African countries with unrealistic benchmarks on their sanctions regime and called for greater commitment from the international committee to assist Africa fight terrorism."

Citing the example of countries like Syria, Yemen and Iraq, Tirumurti said that India has leveraged its strong and historical ties to put forward its views forcefully in the Middle East region.

"On issues affecting the developing world, India has been a strong voice to protect their interest. India firmly opposed the attempts by countries to bring the issue of climate into the Security Council," he said.

Ambassador Tirumurti also noted how India chaired the Taliban Sanctions Committee and the Libya Sanctions Committee. "We will chair a third committee -- the Counter-Terrorism Committee next year."

He also noted how UNGA granted observed status to the International Solar Alliance. "Our performance again indicates that the world needs India to be at the horseshoe table permanently.

