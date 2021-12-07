6 Tottenham players, 2 coaching staff members found Covid positive: Report

-
Tottenham Hotspur have been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak ahead of Thursday's Europa League match against Rennes as up to six Tottenham first-team players and two members of backroom staff are believed to have tested positive. Tottenham declined to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.
The 10-day period of self-isolation for anyone who tests positive means Tottenham's players hit by the outbreak are set to miss their next three games.
After facing Rennes, Antonio Conte's side returns to Premier League action with a trip to Brighton on Sunday, before they travel to Leicester City next Thursday and host Liverpool on December 19.
If more players test positive, Spurs could seek talks with the Premier League for postponement of Sunday's match against Brighton. However, under UEFA's rules, Thursday's European fixture would only be in jeopardy if they have less than 13 players or no registered goalkeeper available.
It is yet to be established whether the club will contact the Premier League about Sunday's game, but a decision to postpone league matches can only be made by the competition board.
UEFA's guidelines state a match is only in jeopardy if a team has fewer than 13 players available, or no registered goalkeeper.
On Monday, the Premier League confirmed there had been 12 positive tests across two rounds of testing between November 29 and December 5.
