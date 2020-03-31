JUST IN
Nizamuddin congregation: Arvind Kejriwal orders FIR against maulana
Covid-19 shouldn't be used as an argument to raise buffer stocking norms

The controversial overflowing granaries have come in handy to feed the poor during the Covid-19 lockdown. But should that be used as an argument to raise buffer stocking norms?

Sanjeeb Mukherjee 

Yesterday’s headache has inadvertently become today’s boon. The overflowing granaries that were, before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, a source of controversy for years, have enabled the Centre to ensure that a large chunk of the population, with livelihoods hit by the enforced lockdown, does not go hungry.

So much so, if Centre should wish to, it can distribute more than a year’s ration in advance to the 800 million beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). So far, it has decided to give three months’ ration in advance free, plus one kg ...

First Published: Tue, March 31 2020. 00:31 IST

