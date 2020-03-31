Covid-19 shouldn't be used as an argument to raise buffer stocking norms

Yesterday’s headache has inadvertently become today’s boon. The overflowing granaries that were, before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, a source of controversy for years, have enabled the Centre to ensure that a large chunk of the population, with livelihoods hit by the enforced lockdown, does not go hungry.

So much so, if Centre should wish to, it can distribute more than a year’s ration in advance to the 800 million beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). So far, it has decided to give three months’ ration in advance free, plus one kg ...