Home Affairs Ministry holds high-level review meeting on airport security

A high-level meeting was held in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to review along with logistical and infrastructure issues.

Director General of CISF, Sheel Vardhan Singh, among other officers of Bureau of Security (BCAS) and Directorate General of (DGCA) were present in the meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday.

According to sources, the recent incidents of misbehaviour in were discussed during the meeting, which lasted for more than half an hour.

Necessary guidelines were given to the officers to deal with such incidents.

Recently, in an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, a passenger urinated on his co-passenger in an inebriated state.

The accused, identified as Shankar Mishra has been arrested.

Questions were raised on the airport authority and security due to such incidents.

--IANS

