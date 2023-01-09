Home Affairs Ministry holds high-level review meeting on airport security

-
A high-level meeting was held in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to review airport security along with logistical and infrastructure issues.
Director General of CISF, Sheel Vardhan Singh, among other officers of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) were present in the meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday.
According to sources, the recent incidents of misbehaviour in airlines were discussed during the meeting, which lasted for more than half an hour.
Necessary guidelines were given to the officers to deal with such incidents.
Recently, in an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, a passenger urinated on his co-passenger in an inebriated state.
The accused, identified as Shankar Mishra has been arrested.
Questions were raised on the airport authority and security due to such incidents.
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 17:32 IST
