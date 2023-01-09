JUST IN
Pravasi Bharatiyas are 'brand ambassadors' of India on foreign soil: Modi
PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on Jan 19 to launch various railway projects
Tax evasion: HC questions I-T dept's move seeking to prosecute Anil Ambani
MCD brawl: BJP leaders protesting outside Kejriwal's house detained
Two air passengers arrested in Patna for travelling in drunken state
Pravasi Bharatiyas are 'brand ambassadors' of India on foreign soil: Modi
Hi-Tech Pipes, UP govt ink pact to set up steel unit with Rs 510-cr fund
Joshimath: SC asks petitioner to mention PIL on Tuesday for urgent listing
260 trains of Northern Railways cancelled as fog derails services
Experts for stricter punishment to tackle unruly behaviour on flights
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
New case of Covid XBB 1.5 strain found, total variant cases now 8: INSACOG
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Cong slams BJP for criticizing ex-army chief general Deepak Kapoor

The Congress on Monday lashed out at BJP for criticising former Army chief General Deepak Kapoor after he participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra, and accused the ruling party of "maligning brave hearts"

Topics
Indian National Congress | Indian Army | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress lashes out at BJP for criticizing former Army chief General Deepak Kapoor
Congress lashes out at BJP for criticizing former Army chief General Deepak Kapoor

The Congress on Monday lashed out at the BJP for criticising former Army chief General Deepak Kapoor after he participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and accused the ruling party of "maligning brave hearts".

Gen (retd) Kapoor and many retired top officers of the defence services joined the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Sunday which is passing through Haryana.

Tweeting a picture of Gen Kapoor walking alongside Rahul Gandhi in the Yatra in Haryana, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said, "Ex-Army Chief Gen Deepak Kapoor joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Kapoor was indicted in the Adarsh scam along with other senior Army officers."

"The inquiry committee had opined that they may be debarred from holding any Govt position or office for shaming the Armed Forces," the BJP leader said Sunday.

Hitting out at Malviya, Congress' social media department chief Supriya Shrinate said, "General Kapoor, a war veteran of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, recipient of PVSM, AVSM, VSM and Sena Medal among a host of other awards, served our nation from 1967 to 2010 for four decades. You should be ashamed of yourself for maligning our brave hearts. Pity you and your sorry existence."

Tagging Shrinate's tweet, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted Monday, "Do you really expect anything better from such a sick and depraved(& deprived) mind?"

Reacting to Malviya's remarks, Congress' media department head Pawan Khera said, "His boss had stooped to another level when he accused General Deepak Kapoor & Dr Manmohan Singh of plotting with ISI to defeat him in Gujarat in 2017. Jaitley had to apologise in the House for these remarks."

Tweeting about the participation of Kapoor and other Army veterans, the Congress had said Sunday, "Ex-COAS (chief of Army staff) Gen Deepak Kapoor, Lt Gen R K Hooda, Lt Gen VK Narula, AM (air marshal) PS Bhangu, Maj Gen Satbir Singh Chaudhary, Maj Gen Dharmender Singh, Col Jitender Gill, Col Pushpender Singh, Lt Gen DDS Sandhu, Maj Gen Bishamber Dayal, Col Rohit Chaudhry join @RahulGandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

Gen Kapoor (retd) had taken over as the Chief of Army Staff on 30 September, 2007.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian National Congress

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 17:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.