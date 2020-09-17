Pulwama-type attack averted in J&K with recovery of explosives: Officials

JUST IN
Business Standard

A Pulwama-style terror attack was averted on Thursday by the Indian Army with the recovery of 52 kg of explosives in Karewa area of Gadikal in Kashmir, Army officials said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian army convoy carrying reinforcements and supplies, drive towards Leh. Photo: Bloomberg
File Photo

A Pulwama-style terror attack was averted on Thursday by the Indian Army with the recovery of 52 kg of explosives in Karewa area of Gadikal in Kashmir, Army officials said here.

The location where the explosives were recovered was near a national highway and close to the site of last year's Pulwama terror attack that had killed 40 CRPF personnel, they said.

"We have averted another Pulwama-type attack," said an Army official.

According to the officials, the explosives were found in a water tank in the area during a search operation around 8 AM.

"There were 416 packets of explosives with each one of them weighing 125gm," said an official.

He said another 50 detonators were recovered in another syntex tank in the area in subsequent searches.

The explosives are called "Super-90" or S-90 in short, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 20:35 IST

