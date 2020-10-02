Huge demolition drive undertaken in south Delhi in 2 months: SDMC

-
Demolition and sealing action has been taken against a large number of properties in south Delhi for alleged unauthorised construction in the last two months, the area's civic body said on Thursday.
The Building Department of South Zone of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation took the action.
The department has launched a huge demolition and sealing action drive against the unauthorised construction in different areas of south Delhi, demolition and sealing actions taken against 121 such properties in Said-ul-Azaib, Khirki Extension, Panchsheel Vihar, Greater Kailash-II, Chhattarpur, Freedom Fighter Enclave, Neb Sarai, Vasant Kunj in the last two months, the SDMC said in a statement.
The Building Department also took massive action against the unauthorized construction, demolished a huge under-construction building in Said-ul-Ajaib area, it said.
The owner of the structure was booked for "unauthorised construction". Taking a stern action, the Building Department "demolished the building completely" under provisions of the DMC Act 1957, the statement said.
The drive is aiming at bringing the constructions on properties within the parameters of Master Plan-2021 and Unified Building Bye-Laws-2016, which contain the notified regulations applicable for construction activities in the capital.
