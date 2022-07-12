'I have tested positive for Covid-19,' says Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said he has tested positive for covid-19 and has isolated himself.

"Today, I experienced mild fatigue. When tested, the result was positive for COVID-19. I have hence isolated myself," he said on his twitter handle.

Stalin appealed to the people to wear face masks, ensure appropriate vaccination and be safe.

