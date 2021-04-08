IAFchief flies Su-30MKI fighter jet to witness its 'capability enhancement'

-
ALSO READ
Govt clears purchase of 83 indigenous Tejas light combat aircraft
AI can bring enormous changes in way wars are fought: IAF chief Bhadauria
IAF team in France to make preparations to induct more Rafale jets
Aero India 2021: Air Force looks to industry for indigenising spares
Ensuring military capability
-
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria Thursday flew a Su-30MKI fighter jet in Bengaluru to witness its "capability enhancement", the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.
"CAS (Chief of Air Staff) visited Bengaluru and interacted with test crew of Aircraft & Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) & software engineers of Software Development Institute," it said on Twitter.
The ASTE conducts flight testing of aircraft, airborne systems and weapons prior to their induction into the IAF.
Bhadauria reviewed ongoing projects during his visit on Thursday and flew a Su-30MKI aircraft to "witness the capability enhancement on successful completion of one such project", the IAF stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU