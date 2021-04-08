Charges against Anil Deshmukh: CBI records statement of Singh, Waze

-
ALSO READ
NIA invokes UAPA against Sachin Waze in Antilia bomb scare case
Hiren death case: NIA takes Sachin Waze to Bandra river, recovers CPUs
Anil Deshmukh: The man once wooed by Uddhav may face the axe this time
Maha Home min asked cops to collect Rs 100 cr per month: Param Bir Singh
Maharashtra home minister meets Sharad Pawar, briefs him about Waze case
-
The CBI has recorded the
statements of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, suspended API Sachin Waze and two others in connection with the allegations of corruption and misconduct against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, an official said on Thursday.
Following the Bombay High Court's directive on Monday, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived in Mumbai from Delhi two days back for the preliminary inquiry into the allegations levelled by Singh against Deshmukh, the official said.
"The CBI team has recorded the statements of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Waze in connection with the allegations. Their statements were recorded on Wednesday and Thursday," he said.
Waze is currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the probe into the explosives-laden SUV found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's multi-storey residence in south Mumbai in the last week of February. Waze is also under scanner for the alleged murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of that SUV.
"The CBI team also recorded the statements of Mumbai ACP Sanjay Patil and advocate Jayshree Patil (on whose criminal writ petition the high court ordered the CBI probe against Deshmukh)," he said.
The high court had on Monday directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into the allegations against Deshmukh. Soon after the order, Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, resigned as home minister.
Singh, who was under flak over the handling of the bomb scare outside Ambani's residence, was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner on March 17. Three days later, he wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in which he alleged that Deshmukh had asked Waze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars and restaurants.
In his letter, Singh had said that he was informed by ACP Sanjay Patil about the minister's demand about the money collection.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU