Charges against Anil Deshmukh: CBI records statement of Singh, Waze

statements of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, suspended API Sachin Waze and two others in connection with the allegations of and misconduct against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, an official said on Thursday.

Following the Bombay High Court's directive on Monday, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived in Mumbai from Delhi two days back for the preliminary inquiry into the allegations levelled by Singh against Deshmukh, the official said.

"The team has recorded the statements of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Waze in connection with the allegations. Their statements were recorded on Wednesday and Thursday," he said.

Waze is currently in the custody of the Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the probe into the explosives-laden SUV found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's multi-storey residence in south Mumbai in the last week of February. Waze is also under scanner for the alleged murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of that SUV.

"The team also recorded the statements of Mumbai ACP Sanjay Patil and advocate Jayshree Patil (on whose criminal writ petition the high court ordered the CBI probe against Deshmukh)," he said.

The high court had on Monday directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into the allegations against Deshmukh. Soon after the order, Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, resigned as home minister.

Singh, who was under flak over the handling of the bomb scare outside Ambani's residence, was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner on March 17. Three days later, he wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in which he alleged that Deshmukh had asked Waze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars and restaurants.

In his letter, Singh had said that he was informed by ACP Sanjay Patil about the minister's demand about the money collection.

