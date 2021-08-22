IBM provides health facilities to 3 states to fight potential third wave

-
ALSO READ
IBM to set up software lab in Kerala; CM hails decision
With cloud and AI, IBM broadens 5G deals with Verizon and Telefonica
IBM expands Kerala footprint with software lab focused on hybrid cloud, AI
IBM to acquire US-based enterprise software firm Turbonomic for up to $2 bn
We foresee major outsourcing by India clients ahead: IBM GBS country head
-
Technology firm IBM India has provided healthcare facilities like pediatric ICU beds and oxygen concentrators to Karnataka, Haryana and Uttarakhand which would help them tackle a potential third wave of COVID-19, according to senior company official.
The healthcare facilities have been provided as part of IBM India's corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative in partnership with the Nasscom Foundation.
Speaking to PTI, IBM India and South Asia Head-CSR Manoj Balachandran said, "While a lot of relief like oxygen cylinders was coming in to address the immediate short term need, we decided to work on mid to long term requirements with the state governments."
In Karnataka, pediatric ICU beds were provided thinking that children could be at potential risk if there is a third wave as they are not vaccinated, he said.
"All that we are doing now is obviously trying to be prepared for the third wave, hoping against hope that the third wave is not going to be as severe as the earlier one," he said.
Right now, the focus has been on these three states. But things might change if a third wave hits, as the company will then re-evaluate and look at other states for extending relief, he added.
According to IBM, 45 pediatric ICU beds have been provided to CV Raman General Hospital and Sevashram Hospital in Bengaluru.
The Nasscom Foundation has partnered with Rashtrotthana Parishad to get these high-end equipment installed.
In Uttarakhand, the company has deployed 122 oxygen concentrators and 125 flow meters in Cantonment General Hospital in Dehradun.
In Haryana, it has deployed an oxygen generation plant of 200 LPM (litre per minute) capacity at Faridabad District Hospital and Community Health Centre.
Besides, the company has provided nine ICU beds, four regular hospital beds, five high-flow nasal canula and 191 flow meters to the Faridabad District Hospital and Community Health Centre, he added.
"These current efforts should help in the third wave also," Balachandran said, adding that reasonable capacity has been created in some of these hospitals to handle the likely third wave.
However, the company is keeping its eyes and ears open to meet the possible demand that may come from hospitals if a third wave hits, he added.
Nasscom Foundation CEO Nidhi Bhasin said, "The whole tech industry responded very fast. It was very overwhelming the way everybody responded, including IBM, during the second wave of the pandemic."
The focus was on building infrastructure and creating awareness about vaccination. Companies like IBM should come forward and support these kinds of initiatives, she added.
Apart from this initiative being implemented along with Nasscom Foundation, Balachandran said IBM India is engaged in implementing CSR works in areas like education.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU