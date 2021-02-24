UN chief lists four priority areas to address climate crisis risks

-
ALSO READ
Global leaders at UN meet: If virus does not kill us, climate change will
India, UK reiterate commitment to climate action ahead of COP26 summit
Climate change means more weather disasters every year, warns UN
India can be 'global superpower' in fighting climate change: Guterres
Climate change did not stop for Covid: Brace for warmest 5 years on record
-
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday listed four priority areas for the international community to address the risks that climate crisis poses to peace and security, including putting a greater focus on prevention through strong, ambitious climate action.
"First, we need a greater focus on prevention through strong, ambitious climate action," the UN chief told the Security Council high-level videoconference open debate on climate and security, the Xinhua news agency reported.
"We must get the world on track to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and avoid climate catastrophe," said Guterres, adding that "we must create a truly global coalition to commit to net-zero emissions by the middle of the century."
On the second priority, the top UN official said that "we need immediate actions to protect countries, communities and people from increasingly frequent and severe climate impacts."
"We need a breakthrough on adaptation and resilience, which means dramatically raising the level of investments," he added.
"Third, we need to embrace a concept of security that puts people at its center," Guterres said.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has shown the devastation that so-called non-traditional security threats can cause, on a global scale," he added.
Talking about the last priority area, Guterres said that "we need to deepen partnerships across and beyond the United Nations system."
"We must leverage and build on the strengths of different stakeholders, including this Council, the Peacebuilding Commission, international financial institutions, regional organisations, civil society, the private sector, academia and others," said the secretary-general.
"The Climate Security Mechanism, which brings together the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, the United Nations Development Programme and the United Nations Environment Programme, is a blueprint for such collaboration within the United Nations System," the UN chief added.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson presided over the meeting, representing the first time a British prime minister has chaired a Security Council meeting since John Major in January 1992. A youth climate activist briefed the virtual gathering. Several heads of state and of government attended.
China's special representative on climate change affairs Xie Zhenhua delivered a speech.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU