IGL increases CNG price by 80 paise/kg, PNG by Rs 5.85/SCM

-
ALSO READ
CNG, PNG prices hiked in Delhi, other markets: Check details here
Higher input costs push up PNG prices 20% this fiscal, 50 paise hike in NCR
CNG price down by Rs 6/kg, PNG by Rs 3.50 in Mumbai following VAT cut to 3%
IGL surges 10% on reports of CNG price hike; MGL rises 8% in choppy market
CNG, PNG prices in Mumbai increased by Rs 2/kg and Rs 1.50/SCM
-
The Cooking gas distribution company, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on Friday increased the CNG price by 80 paise per kg and PNG price by Rs 5.85 per cubic meter (16.5 per cent).
The company in its official statement claimed that this increment is done to cover the hike in input gas cost. Earlier, on March 24, the PNG price was increased by Rs 1/SCM.
This is the sixth increase in CNG prices in the last month. In all, rates have gone up by about Rs 4 per kg.
CNG price in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has been increased to Rs 60.81 per kg from Rs 60.01. Whereas PNG will now be available at Rs.41.61/- per SCM in Delhi.
In Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, CNG will cost Rs 63.38 per kg, while in Gurugram the price is Rs 69.17 per kg. Meanwhile, PNG will be available at 64.18 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU