IMA wants booster dose for healthcare workers, others amid Omicron threat

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
Odisha seeks Covid-19 vaccine in 95:05 ratio for Govt, private hospitals
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
-
The Indian Medical Association has demanded a booster dose for healthcare, frontline workers and immuno-compromised individuals to augment their immunity amid the Omicron threat.
"At this juncture, IMA appeals to the government on the eve of the impending third wave to officially announce the healthcare, frontline workers and immuno-compromised individuals to be given an additional dose to augment the immunity", said Dr J. A. Jayalal, National President of the IMA.
Omicron has proved to be less virulent in producing severe infections but definitely 5 to 10 times more potent in transmissibility than the Delta virus. Hence it is necessary for the government and all stakeholders to take appropriate measures to control the transmissibility of this infection by enhancing immunization, said IMA.
Underlining the sudden spike in children getting infected with Omicron in African countries, the IMA has said that the government should expedite the proposal for vaccination of children aged from 12-18 years at the earliest.
Appreciating the government for the mass vaccination drive as India has administered jabs to over fifty per cent of the adult population, Jayalal said that vaccination all over the world has been proved and it will prevent severe forms of infection especially the Omicron. He added, "If we can altruistically focus on a war footing on vaccination, India can definitely overcome the impact of Omicron causing serious disasters to the country. Hence IMA earnestly appeals to everyone concerned to take the vaccination as priority agenda and focus on ensuring that the 2nd dose is given to all the needy people who are yet to get it."
However, the medical association has said that it doesn't support the imposition of a travel ban, adding that people must avoid unnecessary travel and all public transport systems must strictly adhere to the Covid protocols.
--IANS
avr/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU