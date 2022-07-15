IMD issues red alert for Palghar, major rivers flowing above danger mark

-
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Palghar on Thursday.
The major rivers of the district - Vaitarna, Tansa are flowing above the danger mark.
"IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar. The major rivers of the district - Vaitarna, Tansa are flowing above the danger mark. 35,000 cusecs of water was discharged from Modak Sagar into Vaitarna River yesterday," said Kiran Mahajan, Palghar Resident Deputy Collector.
Tansa lake which supplies water to Mumbai started overflowing after heavy rainfall.
Out of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai, Tansa Lake started overflowing today at 8.50 pm. The lake has a total of 38 gates, out of which nine gates have been opened till 9.50 pm, said BMC
After the Modak Sagar lake reservoir started overflowing yesterday, now Tansa Lake also started overflowing out of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai, during this monsoon season,
Two lakes are now overflowing at full capacity. Due to continuous heavy rains in the catchment area, over the past few days, the water level of the reservoirs has increased rapidly, said a government official.
In another incident in Palghar on Wednesday, a landslide was reported in the Vasai area. Two people were killed in the incident while the another two were rescued. Maharashtra Chief Minister expressed his grief over the incident and took note of the situation.
"The relatives of the deceased will be provided Rs 4 lakh each from Palghar District Collector's Natural Disaster Fund and Rs 2 lakh each from Vasai Virar Corporation. Besides, he instructed the concerned administration to pay Rs 50,000 each to the injured for treatment," tweeted Eknath Shinde.
According to IMD fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall are expected over Maharashtra and several other states during the next four to five days.
On Monday, various temples.were submerged under the Godavari river in Nashik, due to incessant rain over the past three days.
