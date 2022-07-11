Amid red alert in Telangana, Bhupalapally records highest rainfall

-
ALSO READ
Heavy rains continue unabated in Mumbai for 4th day, local trains delayed
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; IMD forecasts more showers
Amarnath Tragedy: Not cloudburst, but highly localised heavy rainfall: IMD
No respite in sight, heavy rain batters Karnataka; yellow alert issued
Nine states, one UT in red due to monsoon rainfall deficit, says IMD
-
Amid the heavy rains that continue to lash the southern state, Mahamutaram village in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district received the highest rainfall in the state recording more than 300 mm, said the officials on Sunday.
With an average rainfall across the state clocking 140 mm, the Mahadevpur region stood second in the list.
The rescue operations continued in the region with humans and cattle, goats and various other animals being vacated by officials.
"We have identified few areas likely to be submerged in case of heavy rainfall in each mandal we have concern MRO, MPDO, Mandal special officer along with the police department, irrigation department, water department where we have the issue of road getting in excusable, there we are putting a physical barrier along with the flex's and all to indicate that the road cannot be excess that there is no accident in future," said district collector, Bhavesh Mishra.
The officials also alerted the locals to not venture out near the rivers and water-sourced areas because of the heavy flow expected in the next three days.
Zero casualties have been reported so far in the district and people stuck due to water flow in Koyyur were rescued with the help of the police department and shifted to safer places.
Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday ordered the top officials to take immediate measures to prevent the loss of lives in the wake of the weather department's warning against incessant heavy rains in the state for two more days.
KCR announced that all educational institutions will remain closed for three days from Monday to Wednesday as part of the preliminary measures.
The Chief Minister held a review meeting with top officials at Pragathi Bhavan and inquired about the condition of water in the state's ponds, ponds, dams and reservoirs in the wake of heavy rains. Instructions have been issued to the higher authorities about the protection measures to be taken in the low-lying areas and flood-prone areas.
According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Electricity Department, Panchayat Raj, Road and Buildings Department, Police, Medical and Education Departments have been asked to be vigilant and take appropriate protective measures.
The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that rainfall is likely to continue in Telangana for the next 24 hours.A red alert was issued for eight districts namely Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and the capital city Hyderabad.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU