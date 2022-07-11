Amid red alert in Telangana, Bhupalapally records highest rainfall

Amid the that continue to lash the southern state, Mahamutaram village in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district received the highest rainfall in the state recording more than 300 mm, said the officials on Sunday.

With an average rainfall across the state clocking 140 mm, the Mahadevpur region stood second in the list.

The rescue operations continued in the region with humans and cattle, goats and various other animals being vacated by officials.

"We have identified few areas likely to be submerged in case of heavy rainfall in each mandal we have concern MRO, MPDO, Mandal special officer along with the police department, irrigation department, water department where we have the issue of road getting in excusable, there we are putting a physical barrier along with the flex's and all to indicate that the road cannot be excess that there is no accident in future," said district collector, Bhavesh Mishra.

The officials also alerted the locals to not venture out near the rivers and water-sourced areas because of the heavy flow expected in the next three days.

Zero casualties have been reported so far in the district and people stuck due to water flow in Koyyur were rescued with the help of the police department and shifted to safer places.

Earlier, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday ordered the top officials to take immediate measures to prevent the loss of lives in the wake of the weather department's warning against incessant in the state for two more days.

KCR announced that all educational institutions will remain closed for three days from Monday to Wednesday as part of the preliminary measures.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with top officials at Pragathi Bhavan and inquired about the condition of water in the state's ponds, ponds, dams and reservoirs in the wake of . Instructions have been issued to the higher authorities about the protection measures to be taken in the low-lying areas and flood-prone areas.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Electricity Department, Panchayat Raj, Road and Buildings Department, Police, Medical and Education Departments have been asked to be vigilant and take appropriate protective measures.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that rainfall is likely to continue in for the next 24 hours.A red alert was issued for eight districts namely Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and the capital city Hyderabad.

