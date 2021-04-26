Implement intensive, local, focused containment framework: MHA to states

-
With a large part of the country battling a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre Monday asked all states and Union Territories to implement an intensive, local and focused containment framework, stressing on specific districts and areas to snap the chain of transmission.
In a communication to all states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reiterated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's April 25 advisory on containment strategy and said the district authorities should be sensitised on the strategy for imposing restrictions and it should be widely disseminated to the public and to the field functionaries for their effective implementation.
Bhalla said that in the recent past, a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases has been observed along with high positivity rate.
Considering this unprecedented spike, he said, there is an urgent need for states and UTs to consider strict COVID management and control measures, in the surge areas to bring the situation under control.
Accordingly, he said, the Health Ministry has advised all states and UT governments to implement an intensive, local and focused containment framework, focused on specific districts, cities, areas, and identified based on a prescribed criterion.
All States/ UTs have also been advised to consider a further graded response in accordance with local situation, requirements and resources.
I would, therefore, urge you to issue directions to district authorities in your State/ UT, to take all necessary measures, as advised by MoHFW in their letter, for the implementation of the containment framework, so as to flatten the curve," Bhalla said.
The coronavirus situation continues to be grim in India with 3,52,991 people testing positive and a record 2,812 deaths reported on Monday.
