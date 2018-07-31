Imran Khan's PTI mulls inviting Modi, other SAARC leaders for oath ceremony

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is considering inviting the leaders of the SAARC countries including Prime Minister to his oath taking ceremony as the next month, a said today.

The PTI, led by 65-year-old Khan, has emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly after the July 25 elections, but it is still short of numbers to form the government on its own. Khan yesterday said that he would take oath as prime minister on August 11.

"The core committee of Tehreek-i-Insaf is considering inviting the (SAARC) heads including Mr Modi and a decision on this is expected shortly," a of Khan's party told PTI.

He also termed Modi's telephone call to Khan on his victory in the 2018 polls a welcoming sign to begin a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

A for Khan's party also did not rule out inviting Modi to the swearing-in ceremony.

"A decision about it will be taken by the party in consultation with the foreign ministry in coming days," he said.

Modi yesterday telephoned Khan to congratulate him on his party's victory in the and hoped that "Pakistan and will work to open a new chapter in bilateral ties".

Khan thanked Modi for his wishes and emphasised that disputes should be resolved through dialogue.

"Wars and bloodshed instead of resolving disputes lead to tragedies," Khan had said.

Khan in his victory speech had also said that better relations between Pakistan and would be "good for all of us".

"If India's leadership is ready, we are ready to improve ties with If you take on step forward we will take two steps forward," he had said.

The relations between India and Pakistan remained tense since 2014. Former prime minister had travelled to to attend Modi's oath taking ceremony and the Indian had in December 2015 made a stopover in to greet his counterpart on his birthday.

The India-Pakistan ties nose-dived in recent years with no bilateral talks taking place.

The ties between the two countries had strained after the terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups in 2016 and India's surgical strikes inside Pakistan-occupied The sentencing of alleged Indian to death by a military court in April last year further deteriorated bilateral ties

The two sides often accuse each other of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, resulting in civilian casualties.