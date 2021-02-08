JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

SC junks PIL seeking President rule in UP over 'worst crime record'
Business Standard

In pictures: Six Hydropower projects wrecked by flash floods in Uttarakhand

Business Standard brings you key power projects that were destroyed in the glacier burst on Feb 7 and the floods that devastated the state in 2013

Topics
Uttarakhand | Uttarakhand flood

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower Plant (520 Mw)

Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower Plant (520 Mw)
1 / 6
 

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. The disster washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least 14 people dead, and over 150 missing. Local reports suggested workers of the NTPC-owned Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower plant were stuck in it owing to the flash flood. Sixteen of them have since been rescued, but about 125 were still missing.

Rishi Ganga power project (130 Mw)

Rishi Ganga power project (130 Mw)
2 / 6
 

The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas. The privately owned Rishi Ganga power project (130 Mw), which is on the upper stream of the Alaknanda river, was the first to face the brunt of the avalanche. The debris from this plant caused damage to other units downstream.

Vishnugad Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project. (4x111 Mw)

Vishnugad Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project. (4x111 Mw)
3 / 6
 

As night fell in the ecologically fragile Himalayas and rescue work in the difficult-to-access areas became more harder still, there were fears many may be dead. Apart from Tapovan (520 Mw), Pipal Koti (4x111 Mw), the hydro project of state-owned THDC, also suffered damage.

Vishnuprayag hydro electric project (400 Mw)

Vishnuprayag hydro electric project (400 Mw)
4 / 6
 

Vishnuprayag (400 Mw) of Jaypee Group suffered damage as well. Experts have called for extreme caution now when awarding infrastructure projects in the area.

Dhauliganga hydro electric station (280 MW)

Dhauliganga hydro electric station (280 MW)
5 / 6
 

In June 2013, heavy rain, coupled with flash floods in several areas in Uttarakhand, killed over 5,000 people and destroyed villages, livestock and dams. There was massive debris accumulation, electrical equipment replacement and loss of total generation capacity for more than six months.

Vishnuprayag hydro electric station (400 MW)

Vishnuprayag hydro electric station (400 MW)
6 / 6
 

Unprecedented flash floods in June 2013 in Uttarakhand completely submerged the power house, and caused accumulation of a great deal of muck and debris in the dam reservoir. Besides disrupting a river's natural flow, such projects are viewed as the biggest threat to its ecosystem and the biodiversity in its basin


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, February 08 2021. 16:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU