In pics: Will these potential Covid-19 drugs in India end the virus menace?

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is set to manufacture the antiviral drug Favipiravir in India. It will now be available in the Indian market under the brand name FabiFlu at Rs 103 per tablet. The drug has shown promise in multiple global studies, with reduction in viral load, faster fever resolution, and faster clinical recovery. However, a Japanese health official told the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper that the drug isn’t very effective in severe Covid-19 cases. For details, read: All you need to know about Glenmark's Favipiravir, the potential Covid drug