In pics: Will these potential Covid-19 drugs in India end the virus menace?

FabiFlu by Glenmark Pharma
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is set to manufacture the antiviral drug Favipiravir in India. It will now be available in the Indian market under the brand name FabiFlu at Rs 103 per tablet. The drug has shown promise in multiple global studies, with reduction in viral load, faster fever resolution, and faster clinical recovery. However, a Japanese health official told the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper that the drug isn’t very effective in severe Covid-19 cases. For details, read: All you need to know about Glenmark's Favipiravir, the potential Covid drug
Covifor of Hetero labs
Hyderabad-based Hetero Labs had received regulatory approval to manufacture and market antiviral drug remdesivir for treating coronavirus patients. Hetero's generic version of remdesivir will be marketed under the brand name 'Covifor' in India, said the company after getting approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). To know more, read: Hetero to launch Covid drug Remdesivir under brand name Covifor in India
Cipremi by Cipla
Homegrown pharma major Cipla Ltd announced the launch of its generic version of remdesivir, which has been authorised for emergency use in treatment of Covid-19 patients by the USFDA, under its brand name Cipremi. "As part of a risk management plan, Cipla will provide training on use of the drug, informed patient consent documents, conduct post marketing surveillance as well as conduct a Phase IV clinical trial on Indian patients," the company said in a statement. Know what's experts say about the drug: Can't call Remdesiver, Favipiravir game changers in Covid-19 fight: Experts
Tocilizumab, a shared product of Roche and Cipla
Tocilizumab, also known as atlizumab, is an immunosuppressive drug, being tried on several high-risk Covid-19 patients in Mumbai. Produced and marketed by Roche Pharma and Cipla, respectively, the drug is mainly used treating rheumatoid arthritis and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, a severe form of arthritis in children.
Itolizumab by Biocon and CIM
Itolizumab is a ‘first in class’ humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody developed by Biocon, for treating skin disorders including likes of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and autoimmune disorder. Developed under a joint venture between Biocon and Centre for Molecular Immunology (CIM), the drug is, however, used in both Delhi and Mumbai on a trial basis to treat severe coronavirus patients.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU