Bandra chaos in pictures: When migrants tossed away social distancing norms

Defying norms, more than a thousand migrant labourers, mainly from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, converged outside Bandra West railway station in Mumbai, hoping to book train tickets home.



Surviving on food from charitable institutions and living in cramped houses, the distressed people swarmed the station at around 3 pm, without any plan in mind.



1 / 10 Migrant workers gather outside Bandra West Railway Station as they defy norms and request to leave for their native places in Mumbai. Photo: PTI Surviving on food from charitable institutions and living in cramped houses, the distressed people swarmed the station at around 3 pm, without any plan in mind.

2 / 10 Police stops migrant workers gathered in large number demanding to go back to their native places after Prime Minister Narendra Modi annouced the extension of the Photo: PTI

3 / 10 People watch from the windows as police personnel disperse a crowd of migrant workers, demanding transport arrangements for them to go back to their native places, outside Bandra station during the nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

4 / 10 Belongings of migrant workers are seen on a road after police personnel baton charge to disperse them outside Bandra West Railway Station, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

5 / 10 Following the Prime Minister's announcement, thousands of migrant labourers, mainly from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, tossed away social distancing norms and swarmed at Mumbai's Bandra railway station on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

6 / 10 The police lathicharged to disperse the crowd. “We just want to go home,” said one worker to a TV channel. Photo: PTI

7 / 10 Police personnel try to control migrant workers as they gather outside Bandra West Railway Station defying lockdown norms. Photo: PTI

8 / 10 Police officials stand in a queue to get sanitised after dispersing hundreds of stranded migrant workers from outside the Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

9 / 10 Police personnel stand guard after a crowd of migrant workers demanding transport arrangements for them to go back to their native places, was dispersed from the Bandra station during the nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI