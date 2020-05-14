In pictures: It's a long walk home for migrant workers amid lockdown

1 / 10
Migrants from Raigad district of Maharashtra walk through a tunnel along the easter freeway, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
2 / 10
A migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh carries a child as he walks along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, following the coronavirus
lockdown, in Palghar. Photo:PTI
3 / 10
Migrants returning home on foot during the lockdown.
4 / 10
Desperate to go home, migrant labourers across the nation start journey to their native places on foot.
5 / 10
Migrants rest on a pavement while waiting to board a special train to reach their native places in UP, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Jalandhar. Photo: PTI
6 / 10
Migrant labourers resting on their way back to home.
7 / 10
Gujarat Migrant Workers' Congress president Ashok Punjabi claimed that over 50,000 workers left on foot from Ahmedabad alone to reach their homes in Rajasthan.
8 / 10
Migrants take a hydration break along the Mumbai-Nashik highway while walking towards their native places during the Covid-19 nationwide lockdown
in Thane. Photo: PTI
9 / 10
Migrants travelling from Haryana walk towards her native place, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, at Anand Vihar in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
10 / 10
A health worker sanitises migrants, who arrived from Jaipur in a Shramik Special train, at Danapur junction near Patna. JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was earlier opposed to the idea of bringing labourers back to their home states Photo: PTI
