In pics: No more long queues, Railways plans QR-enabled tickets

What's new
The Indian Railways is moving towards contactless ticketing like at airports with QR code-enabled tickets. The QR codes will be scanned on handheld devices and mobile phones at the stations' check-in counters and on the trains.
How it works
The onboard ticket-checking staff will get updated with the all the passenger-related information, simultaneously. The information includes a coach-wise display with the number of berths, unbooked berths and number of boarding passes. Besides, with check-in counters, stations can minimise the exposure of the checking staff to the passengers.
Current status
Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said while 85 per cent train tickets are currently being booked online, a QR code will also be available for those buying tickets from counters.
Recent updates
Chairman VK Yadav said the railways has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for satellite-tracking of trains. This captures real-time data relating to the speed and location of the trains, provides real-time communication to passengers about arrival and departures and analytics for improved operation, he added.
Future plans
In the first phase, GPS devices have been fitted on 2,700 electric locomotives and 3,800 functional diesel locomotives. In the second phase, an additional 6,000 locomotives will be integrated by December 2021, the Railway Board chairman said.
