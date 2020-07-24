Hyderabad encounter: SC extends time by 6 mnths to conclude gang rape probe

The Friday extended by six months the time for a panel, headed by former apex court judge Justice (retd) V S Sirpurkar, to conclude probe in the encounter killing of four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the order while hearing a plea filed by the panel which has sought extension of time by six months to submit its final report in accordance with the terms of reference.

On December 12 last year, the apex court had appointed the 3-member inquiry commission to inquire into matter.

The top court had said that the commission, which also comprised former Bombay High Court judge Rekha Sondur Baldota and ex-CBI director D R Karthikeyan, would submit its report to the within six months.

