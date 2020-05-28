In pics: India calls in pest control as locusts attack states

Locust attack in India 2020
At a time India is battling coronavirus pandemic, locusts present a new worry with huge swarms threatening crops.
Swarms of locust were spotted a month ago and now they are in five states: Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
When do locusts arrive?
Locust gives Delhi a miss for now
What is a locust?
What is a locust attack?
How and when do locusts become harmful?
During dry spells, solitary locusts are forced together in the patchy areas of land with remaining vegetation. This sudden crowding makes locusts. Then, when rains return—producing moist soil and abundant green plants, locusts begin to reproduce rapidly and become even more crowded together. In these circumstances, they shift completely from their solitary lifestyle to a group lifestyle in what’s called the gregarious phase. Locusts can even change colour and body shape when they move into this phase. Their endurance increases and even their brains get larger.
How can locust attack be prevented?
Types of locusts
There are four types of locusts that create a plague – desert locust, migratory locust, Bombay locust, and tree locust. The desert locust is a notorious species. Found in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, this species inhabits an area of about six million square miles, or 30 countries, during a quiet period, according to National Geographic. During a plague, when large swarms descend upon a region, however, these locusts can spread out across some 60 countries and cover a fifth of Earth's land surface.
