In pics: India calls in pest control as locusts attack states

The national capital of Delhi was agog with rumours floating in social media about a swarm of locusts reaching the city and its adjoining area on 27th may. This, however, turned out to be a false alarm.

"There is no possibility of any locust swarm reaching New Delhi by 4PM today as stated in news. The swarms are moving towards Dausa, Karauli and Dholpur," K L Gurjar, deputy director of Locust Warning Organisation (LWO) clarified in a tweet