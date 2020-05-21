Aftermath of Cyclone Amphan in pictures

JUST IN
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that 72 people had died due to super cyclone Amphan in the state

BS Web Team  |  Kolkata 

 

An uprooted tree that fell on a house during Cyclone Amphan, in Santipur, Nadia

 

 

The super cyclone left destruction in its wake as it raced through West bengal and into Bangladesh

 

 

A woman tries to protect her son from heavy rain as they rush to a safer place following their evacuation from a slum area in Kolkata. Photo: Reuters

 

 

Waves crash into the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour, ahead of landfall by Cyclone Amphan, in Chennai

 

 

Fishermen try to control their boat in rough sea waters ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Amphan at Puri beach

 

 

A damaged electrical pole lying on a road, in the aftermath of super cyclone 'Amphan', in Kolkata

 

 

A taxi damaged during Cyclone Amphan, in North 24 Parganas

 

 

An uprooted tree seen hanging during Cyclone Amphan in Kolkata

 

 

Mini buses damaged during Cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata

 

 

An uprooted tree lying across a prominent road, in the aftermath of super cyclone 'Amphan', in Kolkata

 


First Published: Thu, May 21 2020. 19:14 IST

