Aftermath of Cyclone Amphan in pictures

An uprooted tree that fell on a house during Cyclone
Amphan, in Santipur, Nadia
The super cyclone
left destruction in its wake as it raced through West bengal and into Bangladesh
A woman tries to protect her son from heavy rain as they rush to a safer place following their evacuation from a slum area in Kolkata. Photo: Reuters
Waves crash into the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour, ahead of landfall by Cyclone
Amphan, in Chennai
Fishermen try to control their boat in rough sea waters ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Amphan at Puri beach
A damaged electrical pole lying on a road, in the aftermath of super cyclone 'Amphan', in Kolkata
A taxi damaged during Cyclone Amphan, in North 24 Parganas
An uprooted tree seen hanging during Cyclone Amphan in Kolkata
Mini buses damaged during Cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata
An uprooted tree lying across a prominent road, in the aftermath of super cyclone 'Amphan', in Kolkata
