Aero India 2021 in pictures: Defence technologies, jets on display

The India's premier aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India 2021 takes off on Wednesday amidst the Covid-19 pandemic with buzz around "AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan" and "Make in India" push

BS Web Team  |  Bengaluru 

Three Mi-17 helicopters taking part in the flypast at the inauguration of the Aero India-2021

Plan to spend $130 bn on defence in 7-8 yrs, says Rajnath

The India's premier aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India 2021 takes off on Wednesday amidst the Covid-19 pandemic with buzz around "AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan" and "Make in India" push.

Ready to defeat any misadventures to defend territorial integrity: Rajnath

India is vigilant in the face of attempts to change status quo at its border and prepared to defeat any misadventures to defend territorial integrity, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday, amid continued military standoff with China. China and India are locked in a military standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 5 last. "India is vigilant and prepared to counter and defeat any misadventures to defend our people and territorial integrity at all costs. I have been informed that about 540 exhibitors including 80 foreign companies, Defence Ministers, Delegates, Service chiefs & officials from more than 55 nations are participating in this event. It reflects growing optimism of the global community", the Minister said.

Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters in Trishul formation at Aero India-2021 in Bengaluru

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile displayed in coastal defence role

Indian Navy is going to induct the missile as part of the Next Generation Maritime Marine Coastal Defence battery role.

Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jet

Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jet equipped with an air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is on display at Aero India show in Bengaluru. One dedicated squadron of the Air Force is equipped with these missiles which can strike targets at over 400-km.

Fifth-generation fighter aircraft Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft

Defence Research and Development Organisation has showcased India’s under-development fifth-generation fighter aircraft Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft at Aero India. As per DRDO, the aircraft would come with stealth features and all capabilities of a multirole fighter plane.

American B-1B Lancer aircraft

The aircraft flew from an American airbase in South Dakota, United States for over 26 hours to reach the city.


First Published: Wed, February 03 2021. 13:54 IST

