JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

UP CM Adityanath issues directive to protect armed police from infection
Business Standard

In pictures: Barber shops and salons reopen in major cities

After being shut for over two months, barber shops and salons were reopened in Delhi, but spas remain closed.

Topics
Coronavirus | Economic recovery | Lockdown

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

After being shut for over two months, barber shops and salons reopen in Delhi

After being shut for over two months, barber shops and salons reopens in Delhi
1 / 5
 

 

A barber in protective gear to cut hair after the Delhi government allowed the opening of salons during Unlock-1 at Bengali Market in New Delhi (Photo- Dalip Kumar)

A Barber in Protective gear to cut hair after the Delhi government allowed the opening of salon during Unlock-1 at Bangali Market in New Delhi (Photo- Dalip Kumar)
2 / 5
 

 

Beauticians wearing PPE kits attend a customer at a parlour that was opened during the fourth phase of Covid-19 lockdown, in Kolkata

Beauticians wearing PPE kits attend a customer at a parlour that was opened during the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata
3 / 5
 

 

Hairdresser gives a haircut to a customer at a men's salon after the government eased the nationwide lockdown, in Chennai

Hairdresser gives a haircut to a customer at a men's salon after the government eased the nationwide lockdown, in Chennai
4 / 5
 

 

A person enters a half-opened salon during coronavirus lockdown, in Bengaluru on Sunday

A person enters a half-opened salon during coronavirus lockdown, in Bengaluru on Sunday
5 / 5
 

 


First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 18:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU