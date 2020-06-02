In pictures: Barber shops and salons reopen in major cities

After being shut for over two months, barber shops and salons reopen in Delhi

A barber in protective gear to cut hair after the Delhi government allowed the opening of salons during Unlock-1 at Bengali Market in New Delhi (Photo- Dalip Kumar)

Beauticians wearing PPE kits attend a customer at a parlour that was opened during the fourth phase of Covid-19 lockdown, in Kolkata

Hairdresser gives a haircut to a customer at a men's salon after the government eased the nationwide lockdown, in Chennai

A person enters a half-opened salon during lockdown, in Bengaluru on Sunday