In pictures: Incessant rainfall causes flood at several cities across India

Shajapur

1 / 12 Floodwaters enter residential areas due to heavy rain at Khokra Kalan in Shajapur, MP

New Delh

2 / 12 A boy sits idle on the boat as the water level of the Yamuna river rises following rains over the past several days at Yamuna Ghat, New Delhi

Varanasi

3 / 12 Water level of river Ganga rises due to increasing rainfall in Varanasi

Bhopal

4 / 12 Commuters stuck in overflowing water at an underbridge during heavy rainfall at Habibganj in Bhopal, MP

Ujjain

5 / 12 A temple gets submerged in the floodwater of river Shipra in Ujjain, MP

Jaipur

6 / 12 A boy wades through the flooded road at Panch Batti square after heavy rain, in Jaipur, Rajasthan

Haridwar

7 / 12 Two men swim through a tube in floodwater after heavy rainfall, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand

Gurugram

8 / 12 Rajiv Chowk underpass at NH 48 gets waterlogged after heavy rain in Gurugram

Mandi

9 / 12 The river Beas in spate as it is raining for the last two days in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

Kolkata

10 / 12 A man sails in a boat as the road flooded due to rain at Satyajit Park in Kolkata, West Bengal

Surat

11 / 12 A view of waterlogged Bhestan road after heavy rain in Surat, Gujarat

