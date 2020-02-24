In pictures: The three hours of Donald Trump, Narendra Modi in Gujarat

The special Air Force One aircraft landed in Ahmedabad at 11:40 am

Trump, on board the special Air Force One aircraft along with his delegation, said in Hindi: "We are eager to visit India. We are on our way and would be soon meeting all".

PM is greeted by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel on his arrival at airport

US President and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Ahmedabad

US President arrived on Monday in Ahmedabad for a two-day trip aimed at reinvigorating ties between the world's biggest democracies that have been strained by trade rows.

PM Modi welcomes US President and First Lady Melania Trump at the Ahmedabad airport

Gujarati folk dancers perform at the arrival of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Ahmedabad airport

India's cultural diversity along with rich traditions of Gujarat was on full display during the roadshow of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister in Ahmedabad. Replicas of historic places in Gujarat are also being placed at strategic locations along the roadshow route.

Prime Minister with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

President Trump coming to India with his family shows that India-US partnership is a much greater relationship, PM Modi said

Trump, wife try spinning ''charkha'' at Sabarmati Ashram, in Ahmedabad

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Monday tried their hands at spinning the 'charkha' (spinning wheel) at the Sabarmati Ashram.

Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump speak at 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania and daughter Ivanka, attended a rally at Motera stadium in the city, the political home of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We’re going to have millions and millions of people,” Trump told reporters before heading off Sunday morning.

A view of the crowd-packed Motera Stadium during the 'Namaste Trump' event, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Sardar Patel Stadium, with seating capacity of 110,000, will be world’s largest cricket stadium and second largest stadium in the World. The Rungrado May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, is the world’s largest stadium with a seating capacity of 114,000.

US President Donald Trump addresses the 'Namaste Trump' event, at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

US President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that relations with India hold a special place for his country, saying that America "loves" and will always be "loyal" to India. Addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Trump also announced that the US will seal defence deals worth $3 billion on Tuesday. The US president also heaped praises on Modi as he described him as an "exceptional leader" who works day and night for India. Trump also touched on India's cultural diversity and riches as he highlighted the success of its blockbuster movies like DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) and Sholay, and its sporting icons like Sachin Tedulkar and Virat Kohli.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in ‘The Beast’ car

