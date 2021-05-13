Increase gap between two Covishield shots to 12-16 weeks: Govt panel

-
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks, sources said on Thursday.
It has also suggested that pregnant women may be offered the choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine and that lactating women can be inoculated any time after delivery.
The NTAGI has also stated that those having laboratory test proven SARS-CoV-2 illness should defer COVID-19 vaccination for six months after recovery, the sources said.
Currently, the interval between two doses of Covishield is four to eight weeks.
No change in dosage interval for Covaxin has been suggested by the panel.
The recommendations of the NTAGI will be sent to the National Expert Group on Vaccine Adminstration for COVID-19.
