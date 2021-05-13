Rajasthan to float global tender to buy 10 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses

-
The Rajasthan state cabinet on Wednesday gave the nod to float a global tender to purchase 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
The state government has also issued orders to establish 105 oxygen plants in 62 places.
"During the Cabinet meeting, the Urban Development Department informed that it has issued orders to set up 105 oxygen plants in 62 urban areas," said a state government release.
States like Maharashtra and Uttarakhand are also working towards procuring COVID vaccines through Global channels.
Rajasthan reported 16,384 new COVID-19 cases and 164 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Wednesday. The new cases pushed the case tally in the state to 8,05,658.
As many as 5,90,390 patients have recovered from the disease in the state so far. Meanwhile, the active number of COVID cases in Rajasthan stands at 2,09,110. With the new fatalities, the COVID death toll in Rajasthan mounted to 6,158.
