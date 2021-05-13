Granules India commits to donate 160 mn Paracetamol tablets to Telangana

-
ALSO READ
Granules India shares gain 5%, hit record high on heavy volumes
Post coronavirus pandemic Budget will be promising, says Telangana CM
Telangana announces 10-day lockdown from May 12 to prevent Covid infections
T'gana taking Rs 50,000 cr as loan every yr, may land in debt trap: Cong
TRS fields former PM P V Narasimha Rao's daughter for MLC polls
-
: Granules India, a city-based
vertically integrated pharmaceutical company, has announced that it pledged to provide the Telangana government 16 crore Paracetamol-500 mg tablets free of cost to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release issued by the drug maker on Wednesday, the company will provide one crore tablets every week, starting from May 12, aggregating to 16 crore tablets worth Rs eight crore over next four months.
Uma Devi Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules India, said, "We believe that this contribution will complement the Government of Telanganas efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of Telangana."
As a company, Granules is always in the forefront of taking up corporate social responsibilities and contributing to society, she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU