India add 1 mn Covid cases in 13 days; record 86,432 infections reported

India's COVID-19 infection tally sprinted past 40 lakh, just 13 days after it crossed 30 lakh, with a record86,432cases being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to31,07,223 on Saturday pushing the recovery rate to 77.23 per cent,according to the Union Health Ministry.

The totalcoronavirus cases mounted to 40,23,179,while the deathtoll climbed to 69,561 with1,089people succumbing to the disease ina span of 24 hours,data updated at 8 am showed.

India's COVID-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. It took 16 more days torace past 30 lakh and 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark.

It took110days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach onelakhwhile it had taken 59 days moreto go past the10-lakhpost.

The COVID-19casefatality rate due to the novel infection has further declined to 1.73 per cent.

There are 8,46,395 active cases of infection, which is 21.04 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.

According tothe Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 4,77,38,491 samples have been tested up to September 4 with 10,59,346 samples being tested on Friday.

