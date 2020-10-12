India coronavirus update: Tally crosses 7.1-mn mark with 66,732 fresh cases

-
-
India's COVID-19 tally went past 71 lakh with 66,732 fresh cases, while the number of people who have recuperated crossed61 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to 86.36 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.
The COVID-19 caseload stands at 71,20,538. The death toll climbed to 1,09,150with the virus claiming 816 lives in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.
For the fourth day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases remained below 9 lakh.
There are 8,61,853 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which account for 12.10 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed.
The case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.53 per cent.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 8,78,72,093 samples had been tested up to October 11. Of these, 9,94,851 samples were tested on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
