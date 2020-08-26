India Covid-19 update: 67,151 new cases, 1,059 deaths; tally at 3,234,474

JUST IN
Global coronavirus cases top 23.8 million-mark, says Johns Hopkins

India's novel coronavirus tally rose to 3.23 million on Wednesday with 67,151 more people testing positive for the infection, while the recoveries have surged to 2,467,758, the Health Ministry said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a woman at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease at Ajmeri Gate area, in Delhi.
India's novel coronavirus tally rose to 32.34 lakh on Wednesday with 67,151 more people testing positive for the infection, while the recoveries have surged to 24,67,758, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll from the pathogen climbed to 59,449 with 1,059 more fatalities. There are 7,07,267 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), comprising 21.86 per cent of the total 32,34,474 cases, the ministry said.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.83 per cent, the ministry data stated.

According to the ICMR, a total of 3,76,51,512 tests have been conducted so far, including 8,23,992 samples on Tuesday.

First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 10:31 IST

