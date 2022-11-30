India extends 'unwavering' support to Palestinian people, says PM Modi

JUST IN
India's Maternal Mortality Ratio dips to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20
In the statement, PM Modi said that India's ties with the friendly people of Palestine are rooted in the shared history

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has extended unwavering support to the Palestinian people, said a statement from the PM's office.

"On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, I reiterate India's unwavering support to the Palestinian cause," the statement reads.

In 1977, the General Assembly called for the annual observance of 29 November as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. On that day, in 1947, the Assembly adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine, according to the United Nations.

In the statement, PM Modi said that India's ties with the friendly people of Palestine are rooted in the shared history. "We have always supported the Palestinian people in their pursuit of economic and social development with dignity and self-reliance. We are hopeful that direct talks between the Palestinian and Israeli sides will resume finding a comprehensive and negotiatedsolution," the statement reads.

"India has also been at the forefront of extending developmental assistance to Palestine over the years. Our flagship projects such as India-Palestine Techno Park, Palestine National Printing Press and four Schools are already functional while other projects, including the Palestine Diplomatic Academy, Women Empowerment Centre (Turathi) and a Super Speciality Hospital are under implementation," the statement added.

In recent years, India and Palestine have substantially enhanced their contribution to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to strengthen its hands for humanitarian activities.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of India, I extend my best wishes to the people of the State of Palestine in their journey to achieve statehood, peace and prosperity," the statement reads.

Earlier, in resolution 60/37 of 1 December 2005, the Assembly requested the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People and the Division for Palestinian Rights, as part of the observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on 29 November, to continue to organize an annual exhibit on Palestinian rights or a cultural event in cooperation with the Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine to the UN, according to UN.

The resolution on the observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People also encourages Member States to continue to give the widest support and publicity to the observance of the Day of Solidarity.

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 07:16 IST

