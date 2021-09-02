India in need of 4.3 mn more nurses by 2024 to meet WHO norms: Nurse org

India is in need of 4.3 million more nurses by 2024 to meet norms, nursing and midwifery professional organisations said, underlining the importance of stepping up investments and promoting inclusiveness in decision-making to address shortage in the sector.

The organisations also stressed on the need for implementation of requisite regulations that have been outlined by the Centre, need to step up and make better investments in education, training and recognition and need for inclusiveness in decision-making.

With 1.7 nurses per 1,000 population, India falls short of the recommended rate of 3 nurses per 1,000 population, they said, noting that the country is in need of 4.3 million more nurses by 2024 to meet norms.

T Dileep Kumar, president of India Nursing Council, said there is a need for the government to create more vacancies for the nursing population.

"A lot of additional positions have to be created and for that the government has prescribed 55 per cent over and above the sanctioned strength that needs to be created," he told PTI.

Roy K George, president of The Nurses Association Of India, said shortage of nurses also exist because many of them are going abroad for decent satisfactory positions.

"We are having a shortage of nurses but also many are going abroad because of lack of positions in India. In private sector too there is shortage. So it is actually a shortage of positions, shortage of decent, satisfactory positions available... private sector is paying very low. These factors in the long run are going to discourage people from getting into the profession," he said.

Bulbul Sood, Senior Strategic Advisor, Jhpiego India, said there is need to focus on adequate number of staff and a managerial position has to be created.

GK Khurana, secretary general of All India Government Nurses Federation, said nurses and midwives form the cornerstone of healthcare delivery in India and are the unflinching pillars on which the healthcare system rests.

"Despite their undeniable role and contribution, they are often denigrated to be insignificant, sacrificing angels bearing the whole burden with minimal support and dignity," she said.

These organisations also launched a #NurseMidwife4Change campaign conceptualised by and for nurses and midwives of India. It aims to bring to light their true profile, status and contribution in the country by creating awareness about the multiple roles they play as educationists, service providers, specialist and leaders.

About the campaign, Khurana said it will spotlight some of the key issues facing this critical workforce like working conditions, remuneration and image in the society, and highlight global and recommendations for the overall growth and development of this professional cadre.

