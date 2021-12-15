India, Iran and Uzbekistan hold meet on joint use of Chabahar Port

-
ALSO READ
Minus Afghanistan angle, India loses bargaining power with Iran for Chabahar
US sanctions on Iran have no bearing on India's Chabahar port project: Govt
US considering lifting sanctions on Iran's supreme leader Khamenei
Iran and Syria vow to confront US sanctions imposed on two regional allies
Chinese-built Hambantota Port to be fully functional by next year
-
In a significant move, India, Iran and Uzbekistan on Tuesday held talks on joint use of the Chabahar Port while underlining its important role in enhancing regional connectivity.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the participants discussed further development of transportation corridor around the port.
It was the second such virtual meeting among the three countries on further development of the strategically important Iranian port.
"The participants underlined the important role played by Chabahar Port during humanitarian crises as well as in enhancing regional connectivity," the MEA said.
"They also took note of the increase in transit traffic between Central Asia and South Asia through the Shahid Behesti Terminal, Chabahar Port and discussed further development of transportation corridor," it said in a statement.
Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the port is being developed by India and Iran to boost trade ties.
"Upon the invitation of the Iranian side, Indian side agreed to send a high level delegation to Chabahar next year. It was decided to hold the third session of the trilateral working group meeting in India at a mutually convenient date," the MEA said.
It said the Indian side made a presentation on the operations of the Chabahar Port and informed that the Indian company, India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ), took over the operations of the port in December 2018.
"Since then, it has handled 160 vessels, 14,420 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) and 3.2 million tons of bulk and general cargo," the MEA said.
"The Shahid Behesti Terminal, Chabahar Port has handled shipments and trans-shipments from various countries including Russia, Brazil, Thailand, Germany, Ukraine, Oman, Romania, Bangladesh, Australia, Kuwait, Uzbekistan and UAE," it said.
The meeting was jointly chaired by Sanjeev Ranjan, secretary in the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways; Ali Akbar Safaei, secretary, deputy minister and managing director of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organisation; and Abdossamad Mumenof, secretary of Uzbekistan's ministry of transportation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU