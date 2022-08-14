India is among the fastest growing major economies in the world: Prez Murmu

is among the fastest growing major economies in the world, President said in her maiden address to the nation on Sunday, adding that has made unprecedented progress in the development of physical and digital infrastructure.

"The pandemic has uprooted lives and also economies in the entire world. When the world has been battling the economic consequences of the great crisis, got its act together and is now moving forward. India is among the fastest growing major economies in the world. India's start-up ecosystem ranks high in the world. The success of start-ups in our country, especially the growing number of unicorns is a shining example of our industrial progress," the President said.

The President highlighted that government and policy-makers deserve credit for helping the economy flourish.

She said, "The government and policy-makers deserve credit for beating the global trend and helping the economy flourish. During the last few years, unprecedented progress has been made in the development of physical and digital infrastructure."

The President said that credit must also be given to workers and farmers whose hard work has made it possible and entrepreneurs whose business acumen has created wealth.

"Through the Pradhan Mantri Gati-Shakti Yojana, all the modes of connectivity based on water, land, air etc. are being integrated in the whole country to enable seamless transportation across the country. For the vibrancy of growth visible in our country, credit must also be given to workers and farmers whose hard work has made it possible and entrepreneurs whose business acumen has created wealth. What is all the more heartening is that the growth is becoming more inclusive and regional disparities too are reducing," said the President.

President highlighted that Digital India is creating the bedrock of a knowledge economy.

President Murmu said, "But this is only the beginning. A series of economic reforms and policy initiatives have been preparing the ground for a long term. Digital India, for example, is creating the bedrock of a knowledge economy. The 'National Education Policy' is aimed at preparing the future generation for the next stage of industrial revolution while also reconnecting it with our heritage."

President Murmu highlighted that Economic reforms are rightly accompanied by innovative welfare initiatives.

"Economic success is leading to an ease in living too. Economic reforms are rightly accompanied by innovative welfare initiatives. A home of one's own is no longer a dream for the poor, but a reality for more and more people, thanks to the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana'. Similarly, under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission', tap water connection is being provided to every household since the launch of the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme," said the President.

President Murmu appealed to every citizen to know about their Fundamental Duties and follow them in spirit so that India reaches new heights.

President said, "The aim of these and many other similar efforts is to provide basic amenities to all, particularly the poor. The keyword for India today is compassion; for the downtrodden, for the needy and for those on the margins. Some of our national values have been incorporated in our Constitution as the Fundamental Duties of the citizens. I appeal to every citizen to know about their Fundamental Duties and follow them in letter and spirit so that our nation reaches new heights.

