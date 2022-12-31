India logs 226 fresh coronavirus cases; active tally increase to 3,653

-
ALSO READ
ICMR new guidelines warn against use of antibiotics for low-grade fever
WHO concerned over increasing antibiotic resistance in human infections
Chronic Covid patients can trigger more lethal variants: WHO Study
New Omicron variants not causing significant rise in infections: Experts
Covid tally breaches 3.5 mn-mark in Tamil Nadu with 2,537 new cases
-
India reported 226 fresh Covid cases on Saturday in the last 24 hours, a marginal decline against against the 243 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.
The active caseload currently stood at 3,653 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
The weekly and daily positivity rates were 0.15 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively.
The recovery of 179 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,44,029. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.
Also in the same period, a total of 1,87,983 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 91.07 crore.
With 91,732 vaccines administered in last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 inoculation coverage exceeded 220.10 crore as of Saturday morning.
--IANS
avr/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 14:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU